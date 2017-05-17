Liam Payne has quit smoking for his son Bear.

The One Direction singer says giving up tobacco is the ''best thing'' he's ever done and he wanted to do it before his and girlfriend Cheryl's child arrived into the world in March.

The 23-year-old hunk has urged anyone who is contemplating cutting out nicotine to ''just do it'' as it will change their lives for the better.

Speaking to Alex and Andrea on KISS FM, he shared: ''I stopped smoking, that's the best thing ever. Honestly, anyone out there who's trying to stop smoking, just do it, honestly. I just did cold turkey, I knew my son was coming, and I was like, I'm not gonna be smoking with my son, that's not right. My life's not my own anymore, now, it's not mine to decide, so smoking had to go.''

The 'History' hitmaker has been meaning to pack in the bad habit for some time as he made it his New Year's resolution in 2015 to ''grow up'' and stop but he admitted it was tough.

He said: ''I'm going to try and give up smoking, which is hard, but I do want to. I want to. It's about time. Need to grow up now.''

Meanwhile, Liam revealed that former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl suffered with really bad heartburn during her pregnancy, which meant their little boy was born with a mass of hair and he said that Bear takes after him with his facial features, but he has the brunette beauty's hazel eyes.

He said: ''He had a lot of hair. Which they say is heartburn in pregnancy, which she got a lot of heartburn. He has, my nose and my face. The lips are, nobody really knows, but he's definitely got her eyes