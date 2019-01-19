Liam Payne has sent flirty messages to Naomi Campbell on social media.

The 25-year-old singer - who has 22-month-old son Bear with his former partner Cheryl Tweedy - took to the Instagram comments of a post made my the 48-year-old model on Friday (18.01.19) where he left flirty comments suggesting the pair might be an item.

On a picture of Naomi showing off her hair and make-up before the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter show during Men's Paris Fashion Week, Liam wrote: ''Perfection in a person ... don't give me those eyes.''

And the comments don't stop there, as Naomi reciprocated the flirty message on one of the One Direction singer's posts, when she commented ''Beautiful soul'' along with a heart emoji.

The unlikely rumoured romance comes after the 'Familiar' hitmaker split with Cheryl, 35, in summer last year after two years of dating.

In a statement posted on July 1, Liam wrote: ''Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.''

Despite their split, the former couple spent Christmas together this year for the sake of their son, as the former Girls Aloud star insisted they still have a ''great'' relationship.

She said: ''There's no animosity whatsoever. In fact, Liam spent Christmas Day with us. He cooked the turkey and everything at our home. His family came on the 23rd, and then he was in the house before I woke up on Christmas Day.

''It was lovely and things with us are great, which is lucky, really, because I have to listen to his songs 55,000 times a day. Bear's got an obsession with the beginning of 'Familiar'. We have to rewind it and play it all over again.''