Liam Payne is worried he will lose his house in the California wildfires.

The 'Polaroid' singer has urged those caught up in the area where the blaze has hit to ''stay safe'' and avoid ''unnecessary risks'' and admitted he was upset at the thought his Malibu home - where he lived with ex-girlfriend Cheryl after they first got together - could go up in flames because he has so many good ''memories'' of the place.

However, Liam - who has 19-month-old son Bear with Cheryl - knows things could be worse.

He tweeted: ''My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don't take unnecessary risks.

''I think I'm about to lose my house and its memories.

''Even worse tragically people have died thoughts and prayers with everyone.

''It's been a tough day, let's hope it gets better.''

A number of stars including Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Mark Hamill and the Kardashian family have been forced to flee their homes, while Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have confirmed their home burned down, as have sets used in 'Westworld' and 'The Bachelor'.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has been doing her best to help out the fire crews who have been tackling the Woolsey blaze since Thursday (08.11.18) and urged others to follow her lead.

She shared videos of herself on her Instagram Story in which she wore a face mask and sunglasses to protect her face from the smoke and poor air quality as she went shopping for supplies.

She said: ''Here at the CVS I basically bought everything they had in stock.

''I bought as many waters as I could, but they still have waters here, but if you guys can drop off whatever you can.

''I know the brave men and women are working so hard, tirelessly, for all of us would greatly appreciate it.

''Just do whatever you can, even if it's one bottle of water, one container of eye drops, one granola bar, anything, I know they would appreciate it.''

She also urged fans to make donations to the California fire service.

She tweeted: ''Grateful for the heroic @CAFirefighters battling the #CampFire #HillFire and #WoolseyFire and getting people to safety. Support our heroes and their families, please consider donating to @cafirefound here: http://cafirefoundation.org (sic)''