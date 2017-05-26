Liam Payne's life was ''changed forever'' when he became a father.

The 'Strip That Down' singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their son Bear Grey Payne into the world two months ago, and the star has now said his life was changed when the tot looked into his eyes for the first time.

He said: ''The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever.''

And the 23-year-old singer admits he did struggle a little when he first entered fatherhood, as he'd never had any younger siblings so had no idea how to change a nappy.

He added: ''When he was first born, I had never even changed a nappy. I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on. It's not something I would partake as a hobby. I don't know if I'm speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it's your responsibility.''

The former One Direction member also admits that whilst he loved his time with the boy band - which also included Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson, as well as Zayn Malik before his departure in 2015 - he is ''so glad'' the group decided to go on hiatus in late 2015 as he never would've become a father otherwise.

He told Australian radio show 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show' on Friday (26.05.17): ''We hadn't taken any time out and we needed that, and I'm so glad I did 'cause now I have little baby Bear. I think that's the most important bit about this time now is taking control of your own destiny and doing what you wish to do rather than as a group of five.''

Despite being happy the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers decided to take a break, Liam does hope the group will get back together in the future as he recently revealed he wrote half of a record that was never heard or played live, which he feels ''deserves'' to be shared with their loyal fans.

Asked about a reunion, he said: ''It's no disrespect, never any disrespect, I had some of the best times in my life in that band, and you know, some things I'll never forget. It's given me the greatest outlet to make my own music, and move forward.

''I don't really know, it's difficult to see how everyone's gonna work out at the moment. I'd like to think there was one, and there deserves to be one. There was an album that wasn't toured, which I wrote half of! I think it deserves it's time. But we need to write another album, and do some more tours later on.''