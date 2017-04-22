Liam Payne's former girlfriend has congratulated him on becoming a father.

The 23-year-old One Direction hunk recently welcomed a son with partner Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, and Sophia Smith, who dated Liam for two years before they split in 2015, has insisted she is happy for him.

She told The Sun: ''I messaged to congratulate him. We're all good. I'm happy for him.''

Liam previously admitted he was ''devastated'' over his split with Sophia in 2015, saying: ''I'm absolutely devastated to have split with Sophia.

''Being on the tour all this year and being away from her was so hard,' he explained. 'We spent so much time apart. But in order to do right by somebody sometimes it's better not to do what your heart wants, but to do what's better for them.

''Right now I'm looking forward to some alone time to figure out who I am and what I want to be.''

However, just months later he started dating Cheryl and Sophia - who has known Liam since their school days - confessed she found their relationship bizarre.

Speaking to Now magazine, she said: ''It's so weird. I knew about them a little bit ago, but who thought it would actually come out? I'm okay. I'm all good.''

Meanwhile, Liam announced the birth of his and Cheryl's baby last month with a sweet Instagram post, which showed him cradling the tot.

He wrote: ''My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!

''I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

''I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true.

''We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.''