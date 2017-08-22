Liam Payne, Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello are among those set to perform at the 18th Radio 1 Teen Awards.

The trio will be joined by The Vamps and Rita Ora, who is also co-hosting alongside Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, Nick Grimshaw at The SSE Wembley on October 22.

For 'Strip That Down' hitmaker Liam, 23, it's the second time he would've played at the annual ceremony after One Direction performed in 2015 before their hiatus.

He said: ''It's always a great day with a brilliant line-up.

''I'm looking forward to performing my new songs and returning to the stage - but as a solo artist this time.''

Dua, 22, said: ''I'm thrilled to be invited back to perform this year. Can't wait to see you there.''

The Vamps - who have played twice before - can't wait to return.

They said: ''The Teen Awards is always a great time to celebrate incredible young individuals and we are extremely proud to be a part of such an important celebration.''

The likes of Stormzy, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Drake and Justin Bieber have all been nominated for awards.

Radio 1 will be streaming live on Radio 1's BBC iPlayer channel, BBC Red Button and Radio 1's website.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (25.08.17).

The Radio 1 Teen Awards 2017 shortlist is a follows:

Best British Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Stormzy

Best British Group

Bastille

Clean Bandit

Little Mix

The Vamps

The 1975

Best International Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Drake

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Best International Group

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Major Lazer

Paramore

The Chainsmokers

Most Entertaining Celebrity

Calvin Harris

Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix)

Katy Perry

Stormzy

Zara Larsson