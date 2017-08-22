The Radio 1 Awards will see performances from the likes of Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and The Vamps.
Liam Payne, Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello are among those set to perform at the 18th Radio 1 Teen Awards.
The trio will be joined by The Vamps and Rita Ora, who is also co-hosting alongside Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, Nick Grimshaw at The SSE Wembley on October 22.
For 'Strip That Down' hitmaker Liam, 23, it's the second time he would've played at the annual ceremony after One Direction performed in 2015 before their hiatus.
He said: ''It's always a great day with a brilliant line-up.
''I'm looking forward to performing my new songs and returning to the stage - but as a solo artist this time.''
Dua, 22, said: ''I'm thrilled to be invited back to perform this year. Can't wait to see you there.''
The Vamps - who have played twice before - can't wait to return.
They said: ''The Teen Awards is always a great time to celebrate incredible young individuals and we are extremely proud to be a part of such an important celebration.''
The likes of Stormzy, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Drake and Justin Bieber have all been nominated for awards.
Radio 1 will be streaming live on Radio 1's BBC iPlayer channel, BBC Red Button and Radio 1's website.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (25.08.17).
The Radio 1 Teen Awards 2017 shortlist is a follows:
Best British Solo Artist
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Rag 'N' Bone Man
Stormzy
Best British Group
Bastille
Clean Bandit
Little Mix
The Vamps
The 1975
Best International Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Drake
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Best International Group
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Major Lazer
Paramore
The Chainsmokers
Most Entertaining Celebrity
Calvin Harris
Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix)
Katy Perry
Stormzy
Zara Larsson
