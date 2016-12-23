Liam Payne has donated hundreds of Christmas presents to a children's hospital.

The former One Direction star - who is thought to be expecting his first child with Cheryl Fernandez-Versini - made many children's Christmas by sending presents and handwritten cards to the patients at New Cross Hospital in his hometown of Wolverhampton, England.

Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's charity coordinator, Leanne Bood said: ''I got a call from someone who works with Liam asking if it was okay for the gifts to be delivered. Of course I was delighted to and we set about arranging it. We just want to say a huge thank you to Liam for this wonderful gesture and also to everyone who has helped the Charity this past year.''

And the trust are hoping Liam, 23, will visit in the New Year so the children and the team can thank him personally for the gifts.

A spokesperson for the trust added: ''He has not visited himself but I know the invitation for him is going out in the new year. The nurses on the ward estimate there are a few hundred presents.

''They don't know what they are yet because they're all wrapped and they're keeping them for Christmas Day, all they know is they are a range of gifts for boys and girls aged 0 to 18.''

Meanwhile, Liam recently revealed he is the ''happiest'' he has ever been.

When one fan asked in a Twitter Q & A if he was content, he replied: ''@xPositive_Girlx the happiest i could be (sic)''

And the 'Live While We're Young' hitmaker is said to be working on his debut solo album and he recently thrilled fans when a screenshot did the rounds on Twitter, revealing he has registered a new song called 'Myself'.