Liam Payne has donated 360,000 meals to food banks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old star is working with the Trussell Trust to provide meals for those in need in the UK and he has urged his fans to donate to the cause.

Liam wrote on Instagram: ''No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from: not now, not ever. I am donating to @trusselltrust and if you can help too then please do... Take care, stay at home and look after one another. Link in bio to donate.''

He added in a statement: ''It's not right that anyone in our country is unable to afford food. Food banks do incredible work to help the people most in need of support. As this crisis unfolds, joining forces with the Trussell Trust, I will be supporting over 100 food banks in the Midlands and other UK cities so that they can continue to provide their essential community service for those in crisis, providing more than 360,000 meals over the next three months.

''I'm also donating because of The Trussell Trust's mission to work towards a future where no one needs a food bank. When we're out the other side of this, we need to look at why there are people in our country who don't have enough money for food. Long term, I want to play my part in finding a solution to ensure people have enough money to buy their own food - and end the need for food banks.''

Liam's donation will help to support 100 food banks in Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, Sheffield, Nottingham and Bristol and others across the UK.

Earlier this week, Liam also urged his fans to comply with social distancing and to stay home to save lives.

He tweeted: ''Hope everyone is keeping safe. Please follow your government's advice. Stay home, help support the NHS and those affected by the coronavirus. #StayHomeSaveLives Much love x (sic).''