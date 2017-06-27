Liam Payne doesn't want his three-month-old son Bear to turn out like the Kardashians when he is older.
Liam Payne doesn't want his son to turn out like the Kardashians.
The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker is keen his and Cheryl Tweedy's son Bear, three months, doesn't end up having his own reality show.
Speaking to DJ Toby Knapp on Hot 99.5, he said: ''We haven't really started lullabies yet but he loves the telly and my Mrs has got the Kardashians on all the time at the moment.
''I don't mind watching a little bit of the Kardashians but I don't want him looking at it and being like, 'Oh yeah that's what we should do.'''
Meanwhile, Cheryl recently took to social media to hail Liam as an ''amazing daddy''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you (sic)''
And Liam isn't short of compliments for Cheryl either, as he recently dubbed her ''mum of the year''.
He said: ''She's been amazing, she's been literally the best mum in the world. That's all I can ask for. And obviously she's supported me going off and doing my thing with my career and stuff, but she literally has been the mum of the year, she's amazing ...
''Look after the women in your life because, honestly, what I've learned more than anything about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum. It's such a hard thing, she hasn't had any help from anybody, she's done it all herself and I think she's truly amazing.''
However, Liam admitted he is still slowly getting used to the stresses and strains of being a parent.
He added: ''Every day's a learning curve, it's been really, really great.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
Viral video ties in 'GoT' soundbites to the lyrics of Gloria Gaynor classic.
Here are a few of the best moments over the Glastonbury weekend.
The wrestling series hit the streaming service earlier this week.
The Marvel Studios head was blunt in his answer.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...