Liam Payne doesn't want his son to turn out like the Kardashians.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker is keen his and Cheryl Tweedy's son Bear, three months, doesn't end up having his own reality show.

Speaking to DJ Toby Knapp on Hot 99.5, he said: ''We haven't really started lullabies yet but he loves the telly and my Mrs has got the Kardashians on all the time at the moment.

''I don't mind watching a little bit of the Kardashians but I don't want him looking at it and being like, 'Oh yeah that's what we should do.'''

Meanwhile, Cheryl recently took to social media to hail Liam as an ''amazing daddy''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you (sic)''

And Liam isn't short of compliments for Cheryl either, as he recently dubbed her ''mum of the year''.

He said: ''She's been amazing, she's been literally the best mum in the world. That's all I can ask for. And obviously she's supported me going off and doing my thing with my career and stuff, but she literally has been the mum of the year, she's amazing ...

''Look after the women in your life because, honestly, what I've learned more than anything about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum. It's such a hard thing, she hasn't had any help from anybody, she's done it all herself and I think she's truly amazing.''

However, Liam admitted he is still slowly getting used to the stresses and strains of being a parent.

He added: ''Every day's a learning curve, it's been really, really great.''