Liam Payne doesn't know what to get Cheryl Tweedy for her birthday because she's ''got everything''.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker isn't sure what he can get for his partner - who turns 34 on June 30 - so is focusing on making memories with the singer and their three-month-old son Bear.

He told Philadelphia radio station Q102: ''We are going to have a little get together thing for her which will be nice, she needs more memories and stuff like that rather than presents, she's got everything, if she wants something she'll get it.

''Now I've got to think of memories and things that will bring us all together. It's all happened so quickly and it's the most beautiful thing I've ever been a part of. Making my son, it's incredible. It's a really special time.''

Meanwhile, Liam previously gushed about Cheryl and called her ''mum of the year''.

He shared: ''She's been amazing, she's been literally the best mum in the world. That's all I can ask for. And obviously she's supported me going off and doing my thing with my career and stuff, but she literally has been the mum of the year, she's amazing ...

''Look after the women in your life because, honestly, what I've learned more than anything about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum. It's such a hard thing, she hasn't had any help from anybody, she's done it all herself and I think she's truly amazing.''

And Cheryl hasn't been short of compliments for her partner either.

Writing on Instagram recently, she shared: ''Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you (sic)''