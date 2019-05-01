Liam Payne is believed to be romancing Stella Maxwell.

The 25-year-old singer - who has two-year-old son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy - recently ''cooled off'' his fling with supermodel Naomi Campbell, but it seems he's already moving on as he was spotted having dinner with blonde beauty Stella in Berlin.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''They're both ­similar ages and bonded over their experiences in showbiz. They were seen deep in thought at the dinner and were clearly ­having a good time. Who knows where this could lead?''

For Victoria's Secret angel Stella, the potential new romance comes after she split with 'Twilight' actress Kristen Stewart in December.

Meanwhile, 48-year-old Naomi was believed to have put the brakes on her relationship with the 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker earlier this month, after she became ''a bit bored'' with their romance.

A source said: ''Naomi has taken the decision to let things fizzle out. She's just not into Liam any more and has cast him aside. Quite simply she got a bit bored.

''He was always the more keen, slightly needy one and, as far as she was concerned, they were never officially an item anyway. It's always been very casual.''

Naomi and Liam were first rumoured to be dating four months ago, but Naomi has always made a concerted effort to keep their romance low-key.

However, the model and the One Direction star were spotted at Nigerian singer Davido's concert at the O2 Arena in January.

A source said at the time: ''Liam and Naomi were keen to keep a low profile. They entered and exited the arena via the back door and were quickly whisked up to a VIP suite on Level 3.

''After the show, they left together in the back of a blacked-out green Range Rover and Liam was seen putting his arm around Naomi's waist.''