Liam Payne is dating Cairo Dwek.

The 'Strip That Down' singer - who split from Cheryl Tweedy six weeks ago after a two-and-a-half year romance - has moved on with 20-year-old model.

Liam, 24 and Cairo were first spotted flirting at a party in Cannes, France last month and they followed that up with a romantic break in Italy, where they were spotted kissing at the Villa D'Este hotel in Lake Como this week.

A source told The Sun: ''There's no doubt Liam and Cairo are more than just friends.

''They were kissing passionately with his hand wrapped around the back of her head and they obviously couldn't get enough of each other.

''They were walking around the hotel grounds hand in hand, he had his arm around her a lot and she had her hand on his bum. They're obviously massively into each other.''

The pair reportedly first met at a nightclub in France this summer and the One Direction singer soon started following her on Instagram, where he liked a number of her posts.

Liam and Cheryl - who have son Bear, 17 months, together - announced last month they had ended their two-and-a-half-year romance.

They said in a statement posted to their respective Twitter accounts: ''We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.''

And news of Liam's new romance comes after rapper Snoop Dogg offered to take the singer to Las Vegas and even help him find a new girlfriend following his recent separation from Cheryl.

He recently said: ''Break-ups are never easy for real, but getting angry never made anybody feel better. You know it's just going to make you feel worse.

''I like my boy Liam. He is cool. We partied a little at my album launch a couple of years back and I would like to help him out for sure.

''The best way to get over a hot woman is to go and find another hot one - well, maybe more than one!

''I can take my boy Liam to the hottest clubs in Vegas and introduce him to women so hot all his troubles are going to fade away.''