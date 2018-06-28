Liam Payne has suggested a One Direction reunion won't happen for at least two years.

The 'Familiar' hitmaker has revealed his schedule is booked solid with his debut solo album due out at the end of 2018, and plans to go on a tour the year after, so the chances of he and his bandmates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson - getting back together anytime soon are slim.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''My album comes out at the end of the year and then I'm going on tour in 2019.

''It's amazing that we're doing our own thing and then, hopefully one day soon, we get back together and have another great time of it, who knows?''

The 24-year-old singer also teased that he would like to do some more TV work alongside his music.

He said: ''I have fun doing TV, and I have fun doing music, I want to do both!

''I will always want to do music, it's just that I had so many opportunities come my way and I felt it was just such an amazing time to go and spread my wings and experiment with different types of entertainment.''

Since announcing their hiatus in 2015, all members have launched solo careers, and the heartthrob recently admitted they've only been able to show who they really are as individuals since doing their own thing.

He spilled: ''When you're in the band, there are certain jobs you have to do and hoops you have to jump through, so that was always a little bit of a strain on all of us.''

Liam previously said that if the band decide to reunite in the future, it would be likely they'd all perform one another's solo songs.

He said: ''For me the only way One Direction could better themselves from going to playing stadiums - like where else do you play? - is to manage to be, you know, like 'The Avengers', like we're successful on our own.

''Like if Iron Man wants to go and deal with someone, he just deals with them.

''He doesn't call up Hulk and be like 'oh, whatever' unless he really needs him.

''So my thing is, why aren't we like that?

''Like, we should go and boss it on our own and then when we do the show it can be like 'yeah, yeah, just sit down there boys, I'll sing a bit of 'Slow Hands'', you know what I mean? Imagine that?''