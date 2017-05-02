Liam Payne has confirmed his son is named Bear Payne.

The former One Direction singer and his girlfriend Cheryl, 33, welcomed a baby boy into the world in March, and the hunk has now confirmed they have settled on the unusual moniker for their tot after sources set tongues wagging earlier this week.

Liam broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday (02.05.17) when he responded to a tweet sent by survivalist and television adventurer Bear Grylls, who praised the couple on their choice of name.

Bear wrote: ''Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure... @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne. (sic)''

To which 23-year-old Liam responded: ''Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss. (sic)''

The news comes after it was reported the couple chose the moniker after ''getting to know'' their son to make sure their name they chose suited him.

A source said: ''Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

''They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding. They wanted to get to know him before they decided on the name.

''They didn't have the name Bear before the birth. But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.

''They love their little baby Bear Payne and are truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together.''

Meanwhile, both Liam and Cheryl have remained silent about their son since they both took to Instagram shortly after his birth to share the news with their followers.

Liam - who is gearing up to release his debut solo material - posted a picture of himself cradling the newborn baby at the end of March and said: ''My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!

''I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

''I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.

''Happy Mother's Day everyone! (sic).''