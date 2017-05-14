Liam Payne has admitted it was Cheryl who picked out the unusual moniker for their son Bear.

The former One Direction singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world almost two months ago, and Liam has now revealed he let Cheryl have the final say on what name to bestow on their tot, as ''she's the one who did all the work'' in bringing the child into the world.

He said when asked about Bear's unusual name: ''I'm into more traditional names, the Mrs ... she's more into more unique, original names that people will remember. It was her choice. I wasn't going to fight her about it, she's the one who's done all the work, isn't she?''

But despite needing to be convinced on his son's unique name, the 23-year-old musician is over the moon at becoming a father, and recalled the ''special'' moment when Bear smiled at him for the first time.

Liam - who is currently in the US putting the finishing touches on his debut solo album - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''We're always Facetiming and the other day he smiled at me for the first time, it was so special. I just want to spend every moment with him but she (Cheryl) is so great, she does everything on her own. She's been amazing.''

The star - who is set to release his debut solo single 'Strip That Down' on Friday (19.05.17) - also reportedly told the publication that the tot, who has only been photographed in one snap being cradled by his father, looks like a ''mini-me'' with Cheryl's eyes.

News of their son's name first broke last month, after sources claimed the couple had been taking some time to get to know the bundle of joy before they settled on an appropriate moniker.

An insider said at the time: ''Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

''They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding. They wanted to get to know him before they decided on the name.

''They didn't have the name Bear before the birth. But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.

''They love their little baby Bear Payne and are truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together.''