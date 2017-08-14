Liam Payne stunned crowds when he busked on the streets of London on Monday (14.08.17).

The 23-year-old singer was joined by his collaborator Zedd in belting out a stripped-back rendition of their single 'Get Low', with the One Direction singer taking to the microphone, backed by his pal on a tiny keyboard, which was plugged into his backpack.

Liam and Zedd - whose full name is Anton Zaslavski - had earlier teased a secret gig was in the pipeline on their social media accounts as they posted clips of the pair singing in a car on their Instagram accounts.

And it seems Oxford Circus may not have been their only stop of the day, as shortly after the performance, Zedd revealed they were off to another nearby landmark.

He tweeted: ''London - @LiamPayne and I are heading to Trafalgar Square to perform a little fun rendition of Get Low for you - in 10mins! Come through. (sic).''

Meanwhile, Zedd has recently gushed about the 'History' singer and has hailed the soloist for adding another dimension to their recent release.

Speaking previously about Liam and their collaboration, he said: ''[Liam] gave the song a lot of soul, and really influenced [the single].''

Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted he thinks One Direction ''have to'' reunite because they went on hiatus before they could tour their 2015 album 'Made In The AM'.

He said: ''Yes, I think we will reunite at some point in the future. We have to -- I mean we've got an album we haven't even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys.''

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker admitted he missed ''just hanging out'' with his

bandmates - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and, before his departure in early 2015, Zayn Malik - on their tour bus.

He said: ''My favourite part about touring with the boys was when we were younger, we used to spend a lot of time together on the tour bus. When we did our first American tour, we had a really tiny, small bus, so it was just a lot of fun, just hanging out. And it was like, I don't know, that was the time when we got to know each other best.''