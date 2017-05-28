Liam Payne can't wait to see his son walk.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker and his partner Cheryl Tweedy welcomed son Bear into the world in March and he is looking forward to seeing the little boy start walking and talking.

When asked in an interview with YouTube star Caspar Lee what he was most looking forward to, he said: ''Wow, big question. Well obviously I have a lot of things going on with my son. I'm looking forward to when my son starts walking and talking, it's going to be the most amazing thing in the whole world.

''In terms of musical stuff, I'm looking forward to getting back on stage, I miss being on stage a lot, I think that's a big one for me, so I'm hoping to go back out on tour if my new music is received well.''

Meanwhile, the One Direction star previously admitted his life was ''changed forever'' when he became a father.

He said: ''The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever ...

''When he was first born, I had never even changed a nappy. I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on. It's not something I would partake as a hobby. I don't know if I'm speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it's your responsibility.''

And the 23-year-old singer also revealed he quit smoking for Bear.

He added: ''I stopped smoking, that's the best thing ever. Honestly, anyone out there who's trying to stop smoking, just do it, honestly. I just did cold turkey, I knew my son was coming, and I was like, I'm not gonna be smoking with my son, that's not right. My life's not my own anymore, now, it's not mine to decide, so smoking had to go.''