Liam Payne has hinted that he and Cheryl Tweedy are married.

The 'Strip That Down' singer and his Girls Aloud star partner welcomed son Bear together four months ago and in a new interview, Liam implied that they have made their union official.

Speaking to French website On The New Move about working with Pharrell Williams earlier this year, he said: ''I have something that I'm preparing with Timbaland and I was writing with Pharrell when his wife was pregnant along with my wife for that matter.''

Pharrell's wife Helen Lasichanh gave birth to triplets in January, while Cheryl and Liam welcomed Bear in March.

Meanwhile, Liam, 23, recently gushed about how wonderful Cheryl, 34, is as a mother.

He said: ''She's a great mum and I could not have been happier to have her as the mother of my child.''

Liam loves seeing how his son is changing every day and thinks being a father is ''incredible''.

He added to French music station Just Music: ''I discover him every day and I see his eyes brighten when I talk to him. He always looks at me with great attention and he often tries to imitate me by moving his mouth.

''I'm happy to be a dad, it's an incredible thing. I give my son as much love as I have received from my parents.''

After finding fame on 'The X Factor' in 2010, Liam enjoyed huge success as a member of One Direction and has now launched a solo career, but admits nothing can compare to the birth of his son.

Speaking on stage during an interview with Virgin Radio France, he said: ''Oh man, I mean the birth of my son has been the most amazing thing that I've been involved with so far, but I have to say playing stadiums around the world and going out with you guys, thank you so much for everything you do for us.''