Liam Payne is ''buzzing'' about his new single with Rita Ora.

The One Direction singer has collaborated with Rita on the song 'For You' for the 'Fifty Shades Freed' soundtrack and he couldn't be more excited.

Writing in his newsletter to fans, Liam said: ''Buzzing to start the new year having a new single out with Rita Ora called For You! We had a lot of fun making this in the studio so I hope you like it! It's the lead track from the new Fifty Shades Freed movie. It's out now so go give it a listen.''

Liam, 24, follows in the footsteps of his former bandmate Zayn Malik - who quit One Direction in 2015 - after he released 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' with Taylor Swift for the last movie, 'Fifty Shades Darker'.

The pair first teased their collaboration in December, when Rita - who plays the sister of lead star Christian Grey [Jamie Dornan], Mia Grey, in the saga and Liam, both shared a picture of them looking glam on their social media channels with the movie's name as the hashtag.

They both captioned the post: ''#FiftyShadesFreed (sic)''

And they later took to Twitter to confirm they had collaborated on a track for the third movie in the erotic thriller franchise.

Alongside a short clip of the classical-sounding instrumental, Liam wrote on Twitter: Something special #ForYou coming in January...#FiftyShadesFreed @RitaOra (sic)''

And the 'Anywhere' singer wrote the exact same message tagging the One Direction star on her profile.

A message on the official Twitter account of the movie, read: ''The first single from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack by @LiamPayne & @RitaOra coming in January. #ForYou (sic)''