Liam Payne has joked that he would like to play the triangle on Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan's collaboration.
The 20-year-old Canadian pop superstar and the Irish One Direction star took to Twitter to tease fans about their planned duet, and Niall's bandmate reached out suggesting he'd like to get involved.
When a fan asked 'Slow Hands' hitmaker Niall, ''will you ever give us a song with Shawn?'', he replied: ''We're going to try.''
The 'In My Blood' singer gave a more definite answer, replying: ''We ARE going to!''
Then Liam, 25 - who along with Niall, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles made up 1D - joined in, and quipped: ''Can I play the triangle?''
The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker's response led to 1D fans suggesting other members of the 'History' band - who have been on hiatus since in 2015 - should play various different instruments on the song.
One wrote: ''Harry can play the kazoo and Louis can play the xylophone.''
Niall, also 25, previously revealed he is keen to duet with Shawn one day.
He said: ''The fans would love it. He's in the middle of his album at the minute so if we can get something rustled up in the next while, we'll see what happens. But we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.''
Shawn had previously insisted that he will collaborate with Niall when their schedules align.
Asked if the collaboration is happening, Shawn shared: ''Yes, definitely, it will. Eventually when we get time. I met him for the first time the other day, but it's funny because we felt like we knew each other because we were talking back and forth for a long time. But yeah, when we get the chance, I'd love to write with him. I think he's incredible. He's got this great, great vibe happening with this whole acoustic thing so I think I really want to get involved with it, if he is down. Which he is, I think.''
Niall is currently working on his second solo album - the follow-up to 2017's 'Flicker' - whilst Shawn is getting ready to head out on a huge tour in support of his 2018 self-titled LP.
