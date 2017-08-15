Liam Payne has arranged for Cheryl Tweedy to meet Justin Bieber to discuss working together.

The One Direction star - who has a four-month-old baby boy Bear with the former Girls Aloud star - has put plans in place for his girlfriend and the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker to talk when she heads to Los Angeles to work on her fifth solo album.

An insider told The Sun Online: ''Cheryl is set up to meet with Justin Bieber on her LA trip - to discuss finally doing that track together.

''Set-up by Liam - a big favour ... Biebs has said, 'Cool, let's hang out and talk,' but he can be notoriously flaky - and ruthless when it comes to his music.''

The 34-year-old singer is said to be planning to head Stateside to work on her new record - a follow up to her 2014 album 'Only Human' - which is expected to drop next year.

A source recently said: ''Cheryl's got a longer US visa so she can go back and forth more frequently to the States.

''She hasn't started working on the new album yet as she is still enjoying her time off with Bear.

''She's loved their time together as she adjusted to being a mum and is still easing herself back into work.''

Cheryl is said to still be planning to juggle both her solo singing career and her motherly duties in the future.

The source added: ''But she is looking forward to getting out there and starting recording. She still has ambitions as a singer and will be a working mum.''

Cheryl released her debut solo album '3 Words' in 2009 and followed the record up in 2010 with 'Messy Little Raindrops', and then 'A Million Lights' in 2012, with 'Only Human' dropping in 2014.