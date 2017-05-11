Liam Payne will release his debut solo single on May 19.

The former One Direction singer took to social media on Thursday (11.05.17) to announce he will drop his debut solo effort, entitled 'Strip That Down' next week, as he posted a teaser video on both Instagram and Twitter.

The video is a longer version of one posted by the star earlier this week in which he can be seen shirtless flexing his muscles whilst a snippet of the song plays in the background. At the end of the new clip, Liam can be seen tearing the screen as though it is a piece of paper, to reveal the words ''Strip That Down'' as well as the release date ''19.05.17''.

Liam - who has one-month-old son Bear with his girlfriend Cheryl - captioned the video: ''Mad excited to announce my new single Strip That Down ft. @quavohuncho out May 19th#STRIPTHATDOWN (sic)''

The track is set to feature vocals from Quavo Huncho, who makes up one third of the rap group Migos, and the rapper recently revealed the pair have filmed a music video for the record.

The 'Slide' hitmaker recently said: ''I just came from a video shoot with my boy Liam from One Direction. Crazy vid, crazy visuals, crazy team, cool guy.''

Liam, 23, is the last of his band mates to release solo material, with Harry Styles' album set for release on Friday (12.05.17) and Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson both releasing singles last year in the form of 'This Town' and 'Just Hold On' respectively.

Former member Zayn Malik - who left the 'History' hitmakers in 2015 prior to their hiatus - released his debut album 'Mind of Mine' last year.

Meanwhile Liam is believed to have been working with 'Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran, who reportedly co-wrote a song for the pop star's forthcoming album.

An insider said recently: ''Liam and Ed have been friends for years, ever since Ed first wrote for One Direction on their debut album.

''The collaboration actually came about very quickly ­earlier this year.

''Liam was in Los Angeles and was told that Ed was beginning to write a song with Liam in mind.

''Liam rushed back to the UK and the pair of them wrote the track together and then recorded it.

''With Ed's expertise in creating a hit Liam knows they can't go wrong. They have produced something special together.

''Having Ed on board is a clever move too, as it means he will reach music fans beyond just 1D obsessives.''