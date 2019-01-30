Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell enjoyed a night out at Nigerian singer Davido's concert at the O2 Arena on Sunday (27.01.19) amid rumours they are dating.
Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell enjoyed a night out together over the weekend.
The 'Familiar' hitmaker and the supermodel have been romantically linked recently after they shared some flirty messages on Instagram and they were seen together at Nigerian singer Davido's concert at the O2 Arena on Sunday (27.01.19).
A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Liam and Naomi were keen to keep a low profile. They entered and exited the arena via the back door and were quickly whisked up to a VIP suite on Level 3. After the show they left together in the back of a blacked-out green Range Rover and Liam was seen putting his arm around Naomi's waist.''
Earlier this month, Liam sent flirty messages to Naomi on social media.
On a picture of Naomi showing off her hair and make-up before the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter show during Men's Paris Fashion Week, Liam wrote: ''Perfection in a person ... don't give me those eyes.''
And the comments don't stop there, as Naomi reciprocated the flirty message on one of the One Direction singer's posts, when she commented ''Beautiful soul'' along with a heart emoji.
The unlikely rumoured romance comes after the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker split with Cheryl, 35, in summer last year after two years of dating.
In a statement posted on July 1, Liam wrote: ''Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.''
