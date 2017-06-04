Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy have ''spoken about'' having more children.

The couple only welcomed son Bear into the world three months ago and are already thinking about giving the tiny tot a brother or sister.

Asked if the pair plan to add to their brood, he said: ''We have spoken about this. We will see what happens ... We are in a routine now and loving life. We sit round with Bear, watch old films like Ritchie Rich and Stand By Me, have a laugh.''

And the 23-year-old singer went on to praise his partner for being so ''amazing'' and strong throughout the whole pregnancy and the birth.

He added: ''She's very headstrong. She's a strong woman. We had Kimberley Walsh round and she couldn't believe that we'd got baby Bear into such a good routine.

''Cheryl's just been amazing. She doesn't want to miss the close contact with him. And the thing people don't know is she has done it all herself . When she first got pregnant, I couldn't keep up with everything.''

And the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker is really enjoying home life with Cheryl.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''I think I needed a breather after the band finished. It was the most enjoyable time in my life, but it did get hectic towards the end. I'm not going to lie. Now I feel like a changed man. With home life it has been amazing. Chez is unreal.

''It's really brought me down to earth with a lot of things. She's been through it all before. She's experienced all of this sort of stuff. She knows. And of course there's the birth of my child, the most amazing thing ever - little baby Bear. It's crazy. Waking up in the mornings is a totally different experience.''