Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy are reportedly trying for another baby.

The 23-year-old One Direction band member and his 34-year-old partner welcomed their son Bear into the world in March this year, and it is rumoured the couple are already planning to expand their brood.

Speaking about the pair and their future plans to Now magazine, a source said: ''Liam has been busy travelling and promoting his music as well as writing new material, but when he does get a moment he flies home to be with Cheryl and Bear - and of course try for baby number two.''

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker has hailed him and the brunette beauty as ''good parents'', and although the duo are still fairly new to parenting it is believed Cheryl has been more hands on with their baby than her boyfriend.

The insider continued: ''It took some persuading but Liam agrees they're being 'good parents' to try now even though it's only four months since Bear was born.

''Cheryl's making the decision because Liam is making a name for himself as a solo artist, while she's literally bringing up the baby.''

Although Liam has been busy promoting his solo single and the former Girls Aloud singer has only recently returned to work almost six months after giving birth to her tiny tot, it is rumoured the threesome plan on spending ''romantic family time together'' soon, which will coincide with the dark-haired hunk's 24th birthday on August 29.

The source said: ''They're planning romantic family time together next month for Liam's 24th birthday and hoping Cheryl will fall pregnant soon.''

But Liam has proved himself to be a supportive boyfriend and father as he recently surprised his girlfriend with two large bouquets of flowers when she was on set shooting her recent campaign with L'Oreal.