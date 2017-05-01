Liam Payne and Cheryl have reportedly named their son Bear.

The former One Direction singer and his 33-year-old girlfriend welcomed a baby boy into the world in March, and after spending some time ''getting to know'' the tot, they have reportedly settled on the unusual moniker.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

''They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding. They wanted to get to know him before they decided on the name.

''They didn't have the name Bear before the birth. But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.

''They love their little baby Bear Payne and are truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together.''

The news comes after the pair have remained fairly silent since the birth of their first child together, after they both took to Instagram in the days after his birth to share the same photo of 23-year-old Liam cradling his son.

Liam - who is currently working on his debut solo album - captioned the snap: ''My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!

''I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

''I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.

''Happy Mother's Day everyone! (sic).''

Whilst the former Girls Aloud singer shared the snap on her own account and wrote: ''On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever (sic).''