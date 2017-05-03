Liam Payne and Cheryl have been watching ''a lot of daytime TV'' since their son Bear arrived.

The former One Direction singer and his girlfriend, 33, welcomed a baby boy into the world in March and the hunk has admitted that the new parents have been addicted to telly as they care for the little tot and are even huge fans of 'Judge Rinder'.

As he signed autographs in London, the 23-year-old star was approached by a man for an autograph and Liam said to him: ''Were you on Judge Rinder?''

As the man replied that he was, Liam was excited as he replied: ''I saw you, I saw you!''

And the 'History' singer dished: ''There's a lot of daytime TV at home now we've got the baby.''

Liam confirmed his newborn son's name on Twitter on Tuesday (02.05.17) when he responded to a tweet sent by survivalist and television adventurer Bear Grylls, who praised the couple on their choice of name.

Bear wrote: ''Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure... @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne. (sic)''

To which 23-year-old Liam responded: ''Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss. (sic)''

The news comes after it was reported the couple chose the moniker after ''getting to know'' their son to make sure their name they chose suited him.

A source said: ''Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

''They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding. They wanted to get to know him before they decided on the name.

''They didn't have the name Bear before the birth. But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.

''They love their little baby Bear Payne and are truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together.''