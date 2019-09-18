Liam Payne always plays his new music for son Bear before anyone else.

The 26-year-old singer has two-year-old Bear with his former girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy and he revealed that he always plays his new tracks for the tot first.

Speaking on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp', he said: ''I mean, he's so funny with music and different tunes that come on. The thing is now we're into the real, like, nursery rhyme era. The censored stuff, because now he can pick up on everything, it has to be super careful. But he used to be into rap music and Spotify and all these different things. I'd be listening to a song and I'm like I can't believe I'm letting him listen to it and he's having a really good time.''

When the interviewer remarked that Cheryl would not be happy with Bear listening to explicit content, Liam replied: ''No I think she's worse than me! Actually I'm not sure, she's probably not... But I miss the rap music era when he was just bobbing around the house to Drake and stuff. And I've got a video of him during the chain era and he's got loads of chains on and she was in the shower, and he was just like sat on the bed bobbing along to Drake, just like playing with the speaker and I was like 'this is the coolest thing ever'.''

Meanwhile, Liam previously revealed he is teaching his little boy to play the piano.

Taking to his Instagram account last month, the star uploaded a photograph of him holding Bear's hand while they play the piano together.

He captioned the image: ''Twinkle twinkle hand in hand,'' sparking speculation that he has been trying to teach the little one how to play 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'.

And it's not just Liam who is getting Bear involved in music as Cheryl, 36, has also been playing her songs to him as she relies on him to predict their success.

The brunette beauty recently made her return to the music scene with the releases of her singles 'Love Made Me Do It' and 'Let You' but she wouldn't have let them out to the public if Bear didn't ''bop'' when she played them to him.

She said previously: ''He is the bop-master. If he doesn't bop we don't release. No pressure, son!

''He's a better dancer than I am. He gets down. He's such a cool little dancer.''

