Liam Payne has alleged he was ''jumped'' by three bouncers during a night out with his girlfriend Maya Henry.

The 26-year-old singer has claimed three security guards on the door at a night club in Texas attacked him for ''no reason'' when he was getting out his ID to prove his age, and has threatened the club with legal action over the alleged incident.

In a text post on his Instagram Story - which has since been deleted - the 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker wrote: ''@thesilverfoxsatx three of your bouncers just jump me for no reason whilst I was grabbing my ID I took pics of the whole thing look forward to seeing you in court a**holes. (sic)''

A few hours later, the One Direction star - who has two-year-old son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl - took to social media again, this time to pay tribute to his model girlfriend Maya, as he shared a picture of the pair cuddling.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: ''Well rested and ready to get back to work after a great little Texas getaway good food, good times and good people... still didn't get a cowboy hat though. Why can't I have nice things. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Liam previously gushed over his new beau, saying the beauty is ''genuinely'' his ''best friend''.

The 'Strip That Down' singer said: ''I've found someone who's genuinely my best friend. She's just so relaxed about everything and someone who's completely got your back with everything is just the wildest thing. I don't think I've ever really experienced that before in someone so it's quite a wonder to watch actually.

''For the longest time, living such an exposed life made dating really hard. I'm kind of at the place in my life now where I just realise it's not worth sacrificing my happiness just because somebody might see something. I don't have anything to hide, so I'm really happy right now and things are good.''