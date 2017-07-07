Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy took a break from looking after baby Bear to go out on a date on Thursday night.

The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker looked loved up with the 'Strip That Down' singer as they shared a selfie from the car as they headed out for some alone time together.

Posting a picture of the pair on Instagram, Cheryl wrote ''Date night'' alongside a smirking emoji.

Liam has had nothing but praise for Cheryl since they welcomed their son and previously gushed about his partner, calling her ''mum of the year''.

He shared: ''She's been amazing, she's been literally the best mum in the world. That's all I can ask for. And obviously she's supported me going off and doing my thing with my career and stuff, but she literally has been the mum of the year, she's amazing ...

''Look after the women in your life because, honestly, what I've learned more than anything about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum. It's such a hard thing, she hasn't had any help from anybody, she's done it all herself and I think she's truly amazing.''

And Cheryl hasn't been short of compliments for the One Direction star either.

Writing on Instagram recently, she shared: ''Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you (sic)''

Cheryl recently celebrated her 34th birthday and Liam threw a great party for her but had previously admitted he wasn't sure what to buy her as she's already got everything.

He shared: ''We are going to have a little get together thing for her which will be nice, she needs more memories and stuff like that rather than presents, she's got everything, if she wants something she'll get it.

''Now I've got to think of memories and things that will bring us all together. It's all happened so quickly and it's the most beautiful thing I've ever been a part of. Making my son, it's incredible. It's a really special time.''