Cheryl thinks parenting has been ''enriching''.

The former Girls Aloud singer and her former partner Liam Payne welcomed son Bear into the world in March 2017, and she now feels like she's joined an exclusive ''club''.

She said: ''It enriches you, it changes you as a person.

''I used to hear people say I feel like I've joined a club that I never knew existed but I get it now.''

And now she has a child, the 35-year-old singer ''understands so much more'' about women and motherhood and thinks it's ''amazing'' what females can ''achieve with their bodies'' and adapt to the changes in their lives.

She gushed: ''We're awesome. How you click into motherhood when you have your child... it's pretty mind blowing.''

The 'Love Made Me Do It' hitmaker is starting to plan for Christmas but she's not planning to take Bear on a trip to see Santa because she thinks he'd get freaked out.

Speaking backstage to Sarah-Jane Crawford at Hits Radio Live on Sunday (25.11.18), she said: ''People have asked me, 'Are you going to take him to see Father Christmas?' [but] I think he would still be a little bit worried.

''[It will be a], 'Who's this guy with the long beard?' moment.''

The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker split with Payne in July after two years together, however the star insisted she is doing perfectly ''awesome'' as a single parent and is enjoying her journey as a first-time mum.

Cheryl recently revealed that motherhood has transformed her outlook on life and she now measures her success by happiness rather than by record sales.

Asked about single 'Love Made Me Do It', Cheryl recently said: ''If it goes in at 80, it's time for me to move on with my life. I'm not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that.''