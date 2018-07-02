Cheryl's mum has moved in with her to help with son Bear following the breakdown of her relationship with Liam Payne.
The former One Direction singer owns the £5 million house in Surrey where he and the 'Crazy Stupid Love' singer have been raising their son Bear, 16 months, but following their split, he'd moved back to London and is ''happy'' for his former partner to stay in his house to give the youngster some stability.
A source told The Sun Online: ''Liam moved out after the split and he's now staying back in the London apartment where he used to live when he was in One Direction.
''Technically, the Surrey house is his, but he didn't want the break up to be disruptive for Bear and he's happy for Cheryl to live there.
''She's really made her mark on the place and her mum has been staying for the past week to help out and spend her birthday with her.''
However, the 35-year-old singer isn't planning to stay in the property for long as she's also hoping to return to London in the coming months.
The insider added: ''She won't stay there forever, she plans to move back to North London where she used to live, to be closer to friends.
''But it won't be until much later in the year. At the moment, the priority is Bear so she'll be staying in the house.''
Following reports they had split after two years together, Cheryl and 24-year-old Liam confirmed the news in near-identical statements shared on Twitter on Sunday (01.07.18).
They posted: ''We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make.
''We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.''
