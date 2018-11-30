Cheryl has a new appreciation for her career after taking a four-year break.
Cheryl ''feels good'' to have returned to music after a four-year break.
The 'Love Made Me Do It' - who has 19-month-old son Bear with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne - has a new focus and appreciation for her career after taking time out of the spotlight in order to break the routine she'd got stuck into.
She said: ''I needed it. You get into a routine and are on a treadmill for years and years. When you have a break, you have time to refocus and re-appreciate everything. It feels good.''
The lyrics to Cheryl's latest single have fuelled speculation the track is about Liam and her ex-husbands Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, but she insists it wasn't aimed at anyone in particular.
Speaking to TV talk show host Graham Norton, she said: ''It kind of pokes fun at myself. It's not about anybody.''
The music industry has changed in the time Cheryl has been out of the spotlight and the 35-year-old star admitted she has no definite plans in place to bring out a new album.
She said: ''I have a body of work so I do have enough material for an album but since I've been gone, streaming has come in so I will release singles and possibly do an album sometime.''
Meanwhile, the former Girls Aloud star recently revealed she's been seeing someone in the past year to keep her anxiety ''in check'' but she admitted parenthood has made her previous worries become ''less relevant''.
She said: ''I used to have anxiety - [I've] been seeing someone in the past year to keep that in check - I don't want to be stressed as a mam or a pop star.
''We're supposed to be living our best lives, aren't we? Stresses I used to feel are less relevant.''
Watch the full interview with Cheryl on 'The Graham Norton Show', which airs on Friday (30.11.18) at 10.35pm on BBC One.
