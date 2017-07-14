Liam Payne stole Charlie Puth's hoodie.

The 'Attention' hitmaker has claimed the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker met him backstage and asked to borrow one of his favourite cashmere tops, but the One Direction hunk never returned it and he assumes he may have lost it.

Speaking for 'MTV Asks Charlie Puth', Charlie said: ''He stole my hoodie because he was going to the club one night said do you want to go? I'm like not really and he was like do you mind if I borrow a hoodie? To be a bit incognito I guess. It's a really nice hoodie, it's cashmere and I just never got it back. I think he probably lost it.''

Charlie was previously in the studio with Liam and said he also has a habit of video calling him when he's driving.

The 25-year-old singer previously spilled: ''He has a bad habit of FaceTiming me when I drive.''

So far, Liam has dropped his debut solo single 'Strip That Down', which features Quavo from hip-hop outfit Migos and Ed Sheeran.

Meanwhile, Liam recently confessed he didn't plan on having a solo career.

He just wanted to ''go into songwriting'' when the boyband announced their hiatus in 2015, but quickly realised he would be ''ridiculously stupid'' to miss out on the chance to make music on his own terms.

He said: ''To be honest with you, I wasn't going to do a solo venture. I was just going to go into songwriting and carry on and do that. But then I was like, 'You've been trying to do this since you were 14 years old. You would be ridiculously stupid to turn down the option to have a deal.' Coming out of the band, we had some pretty good opportunities around us. I had to do something.''

'MTV Asks Charlie Puth' will air on MTV Music at 5pm on Sunday (16.07.17).