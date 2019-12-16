The nominations for the BRIT Awards 2020 with Mastercard will be unveiled on 'The BRITs Are Coming' on January 11.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Alice Levine is set to host the big reveal on ITV, which will see live performances from the likes of Liam Payne, Mabel, Aitch, Freya Ridings and Dermot Kennedy.

Alice said: ''I am so excited to be hosting 'The BRITs Are Coming' launch show!

''I've watched the BRITs ever since I was a kid, it's such a great night, and to be part of the celebrations for the 40th BRIT Awards show is an incredible feeling.

''I can't wait to find out who has been nominated in 2020.''

The one-hour show will unveil the shortlists for Male Solo Artist/Female Solo Artist, Best New Artist, Best Group, Song of the Year, International Male Solo Artist/Female Solo Artist, and the top honour of the night, the Mastercard Album of the Year.

The nominees for the main categories will be decided by The BRIT Awards Official Voting Academy, who have until Tuesday (16.12.19) at 5.00pm to make up their minds.

The winner of this year's newly-renamed BRITs Rising Star Award - previously known as the BRITs Critics' Choice - has already been unveiled as Celeste, and was decided by a different judging panel to the other prizes.

The 25-year-old soul singer beat off competition from Joy Crookes and Beabadoobee to land the accolade, and admitted she felt ''honoured'' to have scooped the gong.

She said: ''It's a huge honour to be the recipient of the BRITs Rising Star Award 2020.

''Like many others, I grew up watching The BRITs and have been continually inspired by its nominees, winners and the performances.''

As a result of her triumph, the self-taught star is the first performer confirmed for what will be the 40th BRITs on February 18, 2020 - and she cannot wait to take to the stage.

She added: ''I hope to make the most of this incredible opportunity and I can't wait to perform on The BRITs next year.''

Jack Whitehall is set to return to host the main ceremony for the third consecutive year at The O2 in London.