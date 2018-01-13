Liam Neeson believes the sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood has become ''a witch hunt''.
The 65-year-old star thinks some of the allegations have been an overreaction and he also defended Dustin Hoffman, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
Speaking on Ireland's 'The Late Late Show', he said: ''There is a bit of a witch hunt happening, too. There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something, and suddenly they're being dropped from their program or something.
''The Dustin Hoffman thing, I'm on the fence about that. Because when you're doing a play and you're with your family, other actors, technicians, you do silly things. You do silly things and it becomes kind of superstitious; if you don't do it every night you think it's going to jinx the show. I think Dustin Hoffman was ... I'm not saying I've done similar things like what he did. Apparently, he touched another girl's breast and stuff. But it's childhood stuff what he was doing.''
However, he acknowledged there is a problem with harassment in all industries, not just Hollywood.
He said: ''There is a movement happening. It's healthy and it's across every industry. The focus seems to be on Hollywood at the minute. But it's across every industry. I'm a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and a very proud one. And I get sent facts and figures and stuff. And if you read the stuff I've read about how female workers are being treated in farms, ranches and all the rest of it, it's chilling.''
