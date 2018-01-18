Liam Neeson wants Killian Scott to play a young Qui-Gon Jinn in a 'Star Wars' movie.

The 65-year-old star joked he could return as his 'Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace' character in an origins story with the use of technology, but if he was unavailable, he'd back his 32-year-old 'Commuter' co-star for the role.

Asked who'd play a younger version of the character, he told JOE.ie: ''With CGI it would have to be me, they could just make me younger.

''[If I wasn't available] I don't know, maybe Killian [Scott] would be good actually. Yeah, Killian would be good.''

His comments came after Liam admitted it could be ''possible'' for him to return to the saga even though his character was killed off, following the news there's an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie in the works.

He told Yahoo Movies UK: ''This is the first time I'm hearing of this. No one's been in touch with me. I know in the 'Star Wars' world anything is possible.

''In the first one, The Phantom Menace, I died but we know, you know, Jedis come back and stuff but no one's been in touch. We'll see.''

Liam's character had been due to appear in 'Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith' but a scene where he spoke to Yoda from beyond the grave was cut, though Jinn did still get a mention in the film.

Yoda told Obi-Wan: ''An old friend has learned the path to immortality.

''One who has returned from the netherworld of the Force... Your old master.''