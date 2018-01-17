Liam Neeson is still being bombarded with scripts for action roles even though he is 65.

The Irish actor become an action star in his 50s starting with his role as villain Ra's al Ghul in Christopher Nolan's 'Batman Begins' and then he was quickly catapulted to a major bankable box office star in 2008's 'Taken' - in which he played a former government operative trying to reconnect with his daughter, a role he reprised in two sequels.

He can currently be seen in 'The Commuter' - marking his fourth collaboration with director Jaume Collet-Serra - but even he laughs when he gets scripts always portraying him as a man in his 50s.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Neeson said: ''I am still being sent action scripts on which '35 year old' is scored out and 'late 50s' has been written in. I'm like, 'Guys, I am sixty f**king five.' ''

Recently, Neeson spoke at the Toronto International Film Festival to claim that cinema goers would soon stop to believe a man of his age would be able to pull off such death-defying feats, saying: ''The thrillers, that was all a pure accident. They're still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff ... Audiences are eventually going to go, 'Come on.' ''

However, Neeson has now revealed that ''it was a joke'' but he is adamant he'll know when ''enough is enough'' in the action genre.

The 'Schindler's List' star said: ''It was a joke but, of course, everyone picks up on that. I am aware of audiences looking at certain action stars and going, 'Oh, come on.' I know when enough is enough.''