Liam Neeson admits he still receives a deluge of scripts for action movies because of his 'Taken' fame even though he is now in his 60s.
Liam Neeson is still being bombarded with scripts for action roles even though he is 65.
The Irish actor become an action star in his 50s starting with his role as villain Ra's al Ghul in Christopher Nolan's 'Batman Begins' and then he was quickly catapulted to a major bankable box office star in 2008's 'Taken' - in which he played a former government operative trying to reconnect with his daughter, a role he reprised in two sequels.
He can currently be seen in 'The Commuter' - marking his fourth collaboration with director Jaume Collet-Serra - but even he laughs when he gets scripts always portraying him as a man in his 50s.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Neeson said: ''I am still being sent action scripts on which '35 year old' is scored out and 'late 50s' has been written in. I'm like, 'Guys, I am sixty f**king five.' ''
Recently, Neeson spoke at the Toronto International Film Festival to claim that cinema goers would soon stop to believe a man of his age would be able to pull off such death-defying feats, saying: ''The thrillers, that was all a pure accident. They're still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff ... Audiences are eventually going to go, 'Come on.' ''
However, Neeson has now revealed that ''it was a joke'' but he is adamant he'll know when ''enough is enough'' in the action genre.
The 'Schindler's List' star said: ''It was a joke but, of course, everyone picks up on that. I am aware of audiences looking at certain action stars and going, 'Oh, come on.' I know when enough is enough.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
The Watergate scandal is one of the biggest political incidents of the 20th century, which...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
With a script by Brad Ingelsby (Out of the Furnace), this thriller has more substance...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
As with the first two films in this dumb but bombastically watchable franchise, writers Luc...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...