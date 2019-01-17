Liam Neeson's nephew has died aged 35.

The 'Taken' star's relative Ronan Sexton passed away in Cushendall, Northern Ireland, over the weekend, nearly five years after he fell from a telephone kiosk, according to the Belfast Telegraph newspaper.

Ronan never recovered from the fall, which occurred in Brighton, south east England, in June 2014 when he lost his balance on top of a telephone box and dropped to the ground.

He was the youngest of Liam's sister Bernadette Sexton's six kids.

At the time, Ronan was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition and was later transferred to a specialist neurological centre.

In 2014, Ronan's family thanked the public for their ''love, support, prayers and good wishes''.

They also said in a statement: ''Ronan is receiving wonderful treatment from the dedicated staff at Hurstwood Park.''

Liam's loss comes nearly 10 years after his wife, Natasha Richardson, tragically died aged 45 in March 2009.

The 'Parent Trap' star also passed away following a fall, after she hit her head during a skiing trip in Quebec.

Liam previously admitted he was struggling to process her loss.

He said: ''It hits you. It's like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability ... the Earth isn't stable any more and then it passes and it becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes.

''[Her death] was never real. It still kind of isn't. There are periods now in our New York residence when I hear the door opening, especially the first couple of years... any time I hear that door opening, I still think I'm going to hear her.''