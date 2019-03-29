Liam Neeson has released a statement to ''profoundly apologise'' after he was accused of being ''racist'' for comments he made about a friend being raped.
Liam Neeson has ''profoundly apologised'' after he was accused of being ''racist'' for comments he made about a friend being raped.
The 66-year-old actor came under fire after he controversially and candidly confessed to trying to provoke a fight with a black person after a female friend was raped and he has now clarified his comments, explaining he was expressing the unexpected ''primal urge'' to lash out.
He said in a statement: ''Over the last several weeks, I have reflected on and spoken to a variety of people who were hurt by my impulsive recounting of a brutal rape of a dear female friend nearly 40 years ago and my unacceptable thoughts and actions at that time in response to this crime. The horror of what happened to my friend ignited irrational thoughts that do not represent the person I am. In trying to explain those feelings today, I missed the point and hurt many people at a time when language is so often weaponised and an entire community of innocent people are targeted in acts of rage. What I failed to realise is that this is not about justifying my anger all those years ago, it is also about the impact my words have today. I was wrong to do what I did. I recognise that, although the comments I made do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings nor me, they were hurtful and divisive. I profoundly apologise.''
At the time, Liam admitted his primal urge ''shocked'' him.
He said: ''I remembered an incident nearly 40 years ago where a dear friend of mine was brutally raped. I was out of the country. When she came back she told me about this and she handled the situation herself with incredible bravery, I have to say that. I had never felt this feeling before, which was a primal urge to lash out. She said he was a black man. After that, there were some nights I went out deliberately into black areas in the city looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence, and I did it for four or five times until I caught myself on. It shocked me, this primal urge I had. It shocked me. It hurt me.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
The Watergate scandal is one of the biggest political incidents of the 20th century, which...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
With a script by Brad Ingelsby (Out of the Furnace), this thriller has more substance...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
As with the first two films in this dumb but bombastically watchable franchise, writers Luc...