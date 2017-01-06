Liam Neeson has stepped away from the boxing ring because he was tired of getting beaten up by guys who would then boast about their 'big' win.
The actor grew up boxing and returned to the sport as a way of keeping fit, but he no longer spars with gym rats.
"I'll train... the bags and stuff, but I don't spar," he tells Men's Journal magazine. "There's always someone coming up to you like, 'Hey, you're that actor Lyle Nelson, right?'
"They want the chance to hurt you a little: 'Guess who I beat up today? He's a p**sy'."
But he was still a little upset when former Hollywood action man Steven Seagal poked fun at rumours suggesting Liam was a real tough guy.
"Am I an action guy? Not really," he muses, "but I do know how to fight. So f**k him."
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
With a script by Brad Ingelsby (Out of the Furnace), this thriller has more substance...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
As with the first two films in this dumb but bombastically watchable franchise, writers Luc...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Things are finally quieting down for Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson). After the ex-special forces operative...