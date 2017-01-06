The actor grew up boxing and returned to the sport as a way of keeping fit, but he no longer spars with gym rats.

"I'll train... the bags and stuff, but I don't spar," he tells Men's Journal magazine. "There's always someone coming up to you like, 'Hey, you're that actor Lyle Nelson, right?'

"They want the chance to hurt you a little: 'Guess who I beat up today? He's a p**sy'."

But he was still a little upset when former Hollywood action man Steven Seagal poked fun at rumours suggesting Liam was a real tough guy.

"Am I an action guy? Not really," he muses, "but I do know how to fight. So f**k him."