Liam Neeson has joined a secret society of Central Park power walkers in New York City.
The Taken star has been walking around the famous open space in the heart of Manhattan for years and reveals he now has a small group of pals he teams up with for a trudge.
"You see the same people, you nod, you say hello," he tells the new issue of Men's Journal. "Six months later, you're saying, 'How's your kid?' It's nice.
"We text each other: 'You free tomorrow? The usual spot?' We do the whole loop - usually six miles, sometimes eight. Fifteen minutes a mile. It's good."
