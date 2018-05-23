Liam Neeson is in talks to take on a main role in the new 'Men In Black' film starring Chris Hemsworth.
The 65-year-old actor is wanted to join the cast of the sci-fi spin-off which already includes 'Thor: Ragnarok' co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson who have signed up to play the lead characters.
According to Variety, Neeson is the number one pick to portray the head of the UK branch of the MIB agency dealing with extra-terrestrial threats to the Earth.
'Straight Outta Compton' filmmaker F. Gary Gray is directing the blockbuster from a script written by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum and filming is due to begin in Britain in June.
Sony Pictures want the expand the 'Men In Black' cinematic universe and so the new installment will introduce new characters to the franchise, splitting it off from the story arc from the previous three movies which focused on Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as Agent J and Agent K respectively.
The new 'MIB film is scheduled for a June 2019 release.
Neeson recently signed up to appear in new thriller 'Charlie Johnson in the Flames' maintaining his late career action man status.
He will play Charlie Johnson, a BBC war correspondent covering civil disorder in the Congo.
The death of an innocent woman sets him on a crusade to justice, which sees him caught up in murder, corruption and violence.
The film will be adapted from the Michael Ignatieff thriller novel and will be directed by Tarik Saleh, who helmed the 2017 award-winning indie hit 'The Nile Hilton Incident'.
