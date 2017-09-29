Liam Neeson would run away from a fist fight.

The 65-year-old actor starred as action hero Bryan Mills in the 'Taken' franchise, but in contrast to his on-screen character, Liam would have no hesitation in running away at the first sign of trouble.

He explained: ''I've never been in a real altercation. I'm just being very honest, but I've never got into a fight, ever.

''But if I were to, according to the SAS guys I've trained with, they all say that no matter how skilled you are physically, at the first sign of a fight in a bar or restaurant, you check where the exit is and leave immediately.

''You don't try to prove yourself, you just get out.''

Liam recently claimed he was retiring from action movies because of his advancing years.

But the acclaimed actor has now admitted he doesn't plan to quit the genre just yet.

He told News.com.au: ''Maybe I have another year to play those action roles, but that'd be it.

''Otherwise, I'm sure audiences will go, 'Oh come on! You're beating up five guys and you're 65! Get over it!''

In his latest on-screen role, Liam plays the leading character in the new Peter Landesman-directed spy thriller 'Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House'.

The movie is based on the 2006 autobiography of FBI agent Mark Felt and it depicts how Felt became the anonymous source, otherwise known as Deep Throat, who exposed the Watergate scandal and led to the eventual resignation of US President Richard Nixon.

Comparing the Watergate scandal to the current political landscape in the US, Liam said: ''The idea of democracy was at stake back then. Richard Nixon thought he was above the law and there seem to be definite parallels.''