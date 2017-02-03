The 64-year-old became an action star later in life, taking on the now infamous role of Bryan Mills, a C.I.A. agent hunting for his kidnapped daughter, in the 2008 thriller Taken.

While the Northern Irish star initially felt a bit "embarrassed" by the movie, Taken was a mega hit and made more than $220 million (£176 million) in theatres around the world.

Liam now fully embraces his role as an unlikely action hero, and is once again looking to play a similar part in a new project.

"The Taken films to me are kind of Tom and Jerry cartoons, you know? But enjoyable," he told The Sydney Morning Herald. "Very enjoyable, don't get me wrong. I'm hoping to do another one later this year (17), not Taken but something along that line."

When asked about how much he enjoyed starring in the Taken trilogy, he smiled, "You know, they are fun to do. I will certainly not deny that: they pay pretty well and I enjoy them. I love hanging out with these stunt guys rehearsing fights and doing all that stuff."

Any new Taken-style project will follow hot on the heels of another Liam-fronted thriller, The Commuter, which he finished filming last year and will be released in October (17).

But the veteran actor's rise to become a sought after action star hasn't entirely led him to abandon serious roles. The Oscar-nominee recently starred as a priest in Martin Scorsese's religious thriller Silence, and despite his many years in the industry, Liam admits to being slightly intimidated by the legendary Goodfellas director.

"He really makes you confront yourself as an actor and he really wants the truth from your performance," he noted. "He can see when you're lying, when you're 'acting', and I love that.

"It's f**king terrifying too, I must admit, especially for the first couple of takes, but then you feel you can breathe and you can tell yourself, as I did on Silence, that yes, I, Liam Neeson, am enough for this character."