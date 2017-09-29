Liam Neeson tried to talk his eldest son Micheál out of acting, as he didn't want him to have to face ''rejection''.
The 65-year-old actor has admitted that despite his own successful Hollywood career, he was originally against the idea of his 22-year-old son Micheál - whom he has with his late wife Natasha Richardson - following in his footsteps, as he wanted to shield him from rejection.
Liam - who also has 21-year-old son Daniel - said: ''I tried to talk him out of it. The profession is all about rejection, you know? You go out for this part and you're rejected, and you're not rejected because of your education, you're rejected because of this. The space you occupy. You're too tall. You're too Irish. Your nose is too broken. You're too this, you're too that. So it's - you want to save your kids from all that, you know?''
Although the 'Taken' star wasn't keen on Micheál's career choice at first, the pair recently worked together on thriller movie 'Hard Powder', and Liam admits its was ''nice'' to act alongside his son.
He added: ''We did a film earlier this year called 'Hard Powder'. It's a thriller. It's got a dark comedic bend to it, as well. He plays my son, and he's, it was good to act with [him]! We had two or three little scenes together and it was nice.''
Liam recently made headlines after he seemingly claimed he would be retiring from action movies now that he's well into his 60s, but he now admits there's ''a couple more'' scripts with his name on them before he bows out for good.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was slightly blown out. I was just in one of those moods at the Toronto Film Festival where someone said, 'Well, what about action movies?' I was feeling my age that morning. I said, 'I'm 60-bleep-bleep-5! Give me a break, guys.' But no, there's a couple more in the pipeline we're hoping to do.''
