Miley Cyrus has described her new single 'Malibu' as her ''giving the world a hug''.

The 24-year-old singer is set to release her latest track, which is her first song from an upcoming untitled album, on May 11, and the blonde-haired beauty is surprised by the softness of the record and the message behind it that life is ''good'' and she ''loves you''.

Speaking to Billboard magazine about her forthcoming release, the 'Wrecking Ball' vocalist - who rekindled her romance with fiancé Liam Hemsworth last year after their break-up in 2013 - said: ''I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song.

''This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don't give a f**k, but right now is not a time to not give a f**k about people. I'm ¬giving the world a hug and saying, 'Hey, look. We're good - I love you.' And I hope you can say you love me back.''

And the Tennessee-born star's father Billy Ray Cyrus believes 'Malibu' is his daughter's most ''honest'' track to date as she is ''leaning into her roots more'' with the song.

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker said: ''This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I've ever heard.

''For her, this is honest.''

Miley has revealed she penned the single in an Uber taxi on route to judge 'The Voice'.

When asked about the creative process, and her location when she wrote the song, she explained: ''On the way to The Voice. I drive myself everywhere, but that day I decided to Uber, and I was trying not to sing out loud because someone else was in the car.''

Although the 'The Last Song' actress is set to release a more emotive single, she has revealed she doesn't listen to gentle records like Ed Sheeran or John Mayer's work, which she has described as ''granola''.

She said: ''['Malibu'] is not granola. I don't listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.''