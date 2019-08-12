Liam Hemsworth feels ''uncomfortable'' with his high-profile split from Miley Cyrus.

The 'Hunger Games' actor and the 26-year-old singer split over the weekend after less than a year of marriage, and sources have now said Liam is having a ''difficult'' time in the wake of the break-up, because he doesn't like having his personal life be ''so public''.

An insider said: ''It makes him uncomfortable that everything has been so public. It's been a difficult few weeks for him. He's with his family and just wants to be around people that are going to a support him and try and take his mind off of what's going on.''

Liam, 29, is currently spending time in Australia with his family - including his brother Chris Hemsworth - and although he seemed ''a bit melancholy'' when he was spotted in Byron Bay this week, he's said to be doing his best to distract himself from his split.

The source told E! News: ''Liam has been in Australia for the past few weeks with his family. He arrived in late July and has been hanging out with his brother Chris and some of his friends. They've been in Byron Bay roaming around town and spending a lot of time with Chris' kids.

''He has seemed a little bit down but very comfortable being in Australia with family. They celebrated Chris' birthday together with the kids at the house on Sunday and on Monday they went out to get frozen yogurt at Yoflo. Liam was serious and a bit melancholy.''

Days after their split, 'Malibu' hitmaker Miley was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently broke up with her estranged husband Brody Jenner.

But despite the kiss, sources say Miley and Liam could get back together.

Another source said: ''Miley and Liam love each other and always will. Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation.''