Liam Hemsworth has posted a picture of the remains of his home, after it burned down in the Californian wildfires.
Liam Hemsworth has posted a picture of the remains of his home, after it burned down in the Californian wildfires.
The 28-year-old actor evacuated the home he shares with fiancée Miley Cyrus over the weekend as the Woolsey fire tore through the Malibu and Calabasas area, and on Tuesday (13.11.18), he returned to the site where his house once stood, and shared a picture of the rubble, including concrete letters that spelled out ''love''.
Posting the snap on Twitter, Liam wrote: ''It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.
''To help: http://themalibufoundation.org & @happyhippiefdn (sic)''
Liam's post comes after 25-year-old 'Malibu' hitmaker Miley shared the ''devastating'' news that they had lost their home to the blaze, but she's ''grateful'' that she, Liam and their pets safely evacuated the abode before the fire hit, and she knows she'll always have fond memories.
She wrote on social media: ''Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now.
''My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.
''Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department!
''If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet.... Donate $ , Time , Supplies I love you more than ever , Miley.(sic)''
The couple aren't the only stars to have lost their home in the fires, which have been raging since Thursday (08.11.18).
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's house burned down over the weekend, shortly after they were evacuated from the property.
Meanwhile, stars including Cher, Liam Payne, Iggy Azalea, and Kim Kardashian West have all had to evacuate their homes.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
Dwayne McLaren is an ambitious high school graduate, whose success on the football field led...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...
With the incredible ramifications of the end of the yearly ritualistic sacrificial televised Hunger Games,...
Katniss Everdeen has survived the latest political disaster of Panem following the shocking 75th Hunger...