Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has wished his good friend Woody Harrelson a happy 56th birthday via Instagram.
Liam Hemsworth says Woody Harrelson has the ''heart of a lion and the energy of a 10 year old''.
The Australian actor developed a close friendship with Woody after working with him on 'The Hunger Games' film franchise and Liam has wished the Hollywood star a happy 56th birthday in a tongue-in-cheek message on his Instagram account.
Alongside a photograph of himself and Woody stood together, as well as a series of fruit and vegetable emojis, Liam wrote: ''Happy birthday @woodyharrelson ! You have the heart of a lion and the energy of a 10 year old. I miss ya mate. Stay golden . Here's a whole mess of fruits and veggies for ya (sic)''
Despite their close bond, Woody - who is a vegan and a raw foodist - admitted in 2014 he never knew Liam was the brother of 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth.
The quirky Hollywood star only discovered that Liam and Chris are related after an interviewer mentioned the fact while they were promoting 'The Hunger Games'.
Looking surprised and confused, Woody said to Liam: ''Jeez, I never got that was your brother.
''And you do have the same last name, now that I think about it. I honestly never put that together.''
Meanwhile, Woody has also admitted to playing pranks on Liam during the filming of 'The Hunger Games'.
Speaking in 2015, he recalled: ''I did one prank on April Fools' Day where I got our make-up artist to come over to my house and make my face look like I'd been in a bad bike wreck and skidded, blood everywhere.
''I rang [director] Francis Lawrence as I was supposed to film the next day and asked him what I should do. He said, 'First, you need to get to the hospital!'. Then I called Liam and told him to come to the hospital to pick me up, but I made the name up and of course there was no such place.
''That was a dark one, it played on people's sympathies. Nothing good about it, but ...''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
Dwayne McLaren is an ambitious high school graduate, whose success on the football field led...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...
With the incredible ramifications of the end of the yearly ritualistic sacrificial televised Hunger Games,...
Katniss Everdeen has survived the latest political disaster of Panem following the shocking 75th Hunger...